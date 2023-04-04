Interview: Chinese-aided national theater enlivens performing arts in Ghana

Photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the National Theater of Ghana in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The National Theater of Ghana, a landmark architecture funded by China in the 1990s, has been an enduring monument of the friendship between China and Ghana, said a theater official.

Amy Appiah Frimpong, the executive director of the theater, told Xinhua in a recent interview that the edifice had become the face of performing arts in the West African country.

"The national theater came into being in 1992 through an agreement between the governments of Ghana and China at the time. This is much appreciated because it created the space that we have never had before in the performing arts sector," Frimpong said.

Since its inauguration, the theater that sits close to the Atlantic Ocean has been a landmark of architecture teeming with tourists all year round.

She thanked the Chinese government for making it possible for Ghanaians in the performing arts industry and the nation to have such a monument that has become the custodian of Ghana's arts, culture, and values.

The imposing artistic and cultural beacon was designed by Cheng Taining, a prestigious Chinese architect, with an exterior resembling a large ocean vessel spreading its wings. From the skies, the national theater of Ghana also embodies the shape of the Ghanaian traditional royal stool.

It erupts out of a solid base of artistic concrete work, adorned in square stone tiles from which the majestic walls enclosing the main hall and its foyer, covered with shining brown tiles, shoot out, and the protruding white form marbled in white tiles sits comfortably upon the walls.

So captivating is this beacon of performing arts that it once adorned the face of one of the national currency notes, namely, the old 20,000 cedi note.

"We loved it when our art institution was actually on our currency," said the executive director.

"So, for those in the performing arts, it is gratifying to know that there is a structure that represents the life and value of the performing arts community and country," she stated.

She described the stage in the main hall as unique in its own right.

"We have the main hall, which has 1,492 seats, and the exhibition hall, which holds about 500 people. The amphitheater, which we call the Folks' Place, seats 250 people, then we have the dance hall," she said. "There is nowhere else in Ghana with this kind of stage or the kind of dance floor we have in our dance hall because it is a proper dance floor for dancing."

The theater provides a multi-functional venue for concerts, dance, drama and musical performances, screenplays, exhibitions, and special events, with the managers making creative use of every available space.

The grounds outside of the VIP lounge sometimes have a stage erected for outdoor events, and events like reading or storytelling are held in the Chinese Garden, with a maximum capacity of 100 persons. "At the theater, we are creative people, and we find a creative use for spaces," Appiah Frimpong said.

"The beauty of the building is that every performance space has its entry and exit, including bathrooms. There are no shared bathrooms. So when you are in the exhibition hall, you have your entry, bathroom area, changing area, and there's no connection with the other spaces," said the executive director. "That is great for us and more beautiful with multiple events because the sound does not travel across the spaces. Occasionally you hear a little bit, but most of the time, it works perfectly. You can have three things going on."

The diplomatic missions of other countries in Ghana also use the theater during the celebration of their national days. The theater management also interacted and collaborated with visiting theater companies coming to Ghana.

In some instances, she said Chinese performing arts groups come in to interact with the resident groups. "They hold master classes with them. Most of the time, it takes about two hours and artists get together...Out of that, something creative comes out."

The national theater grooms various artists, whether in music, dance, or drama. Recent graduates from school who are playwrights or directors bring people together to build their theater or dance groups and begin to draw an audience under the guidance of the national theater.

"We help them to grow, hoping that from there, they will grow to the exhibition hall stage so that the artistic quality of their work grows with the cast for a larger audience. And finally, they can land on the main stage," she explained. "Because this was the home of the drama studio, the concept of creativity was built into the design of the space, which is the Folk's Place that nurtures the youth and the young voices. So thank you, to the people of China."

Amy Appiah Frimpong, the executive director of the National Theater of Ghana, speaks during an interview in Accra, Ghana, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

