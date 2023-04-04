Interview: BRI projects leading to development, economic progress in Malaysia's Pahang state -- Malaysian official

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Several projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have led to greater development and economic progress in Malaysia's Pahang, an official said.

These projects have not only created opportunities for the local workforce but have positively spilled over into the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia since their implementation a decade ago, Chief Minister of Pahang state Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The projects include Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), especially the Alliance Steel (M) Sdn. Bhd. plant located in the park, and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Malaysia's mega rail project being built by China Communications Construction Company, Wan Rosdy said, noting that they have brought much-needed investment into the state.

"The MCKIP offers job opportunities for professional and skilled workforce in Pahang. This is a great opportunity, especially for young people. They now can work locally instead of having to move to another state in order to find industries that are suitable for them," he said.

"The young people in Pahang can benefit from the existence of this park, while also becoming the pioneers in this economic transformation in the Pahang state," he said, adding that these projects have benefited the local workforce by offering higher wages and uplifting the socio-economic position of those working there.

Wan Rosdy, who was sworn in in 2018, said under his administration, the state has taken steps to support these projects, especially with the supply of water to the Alliance Steel plant, "This is done by the Pahang Water Management Berhad and it is estimated that 90 million liters per day will be channeled to MCKIP and Gebeng Industrial Area," he said.

"Other than improving the facilities around the park, the Pahang state government also has a labor council which is responsible for fulfilling local manpower requirements as requested by the investors," he said.

Wan Rosdy also said the Kuantan Port, modernized with a deep water terminal that is already linked to the MCKIP and will be linked to the ECRL, will better connect industry players and support the whole supply chain of production.

"Upon completion, this new ECRL will increase connectivity and attract more investors to widen their business venture in Pahang. The alignments for these railways will connect Kuantan Port and Port Klang in Selangor, which will boost cargo transportation in both ports," he said.

