Chinese FM meets director general of IOM in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:26, April 04, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met on Monday with Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Beijing, calling for further strengthened cooperation in the future.

Qin spoke highly of Vitorino's work since he took office, saying that it is imperative to improve global migration governance.

The international community should protect the legitimate rights and interests of migrants, uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, view migrants in a more open, inclusive and just manner, and oppose incitement to racial discrimination and hatred.

Qin said the international community should uphold multilateral cooperation, strengthen dialogue and consultation, support migration organizations in playing a leading role in global migration governance, implement the Global Compact for Migration, and promote safe, orderly and normal flows of migrants.

He said China appreciates IOM's support for the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, welcomes its active participation in the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and will make greater contributions to the development of the global migration cause.

Vitorino said he appreciates China's positive role in global migration governance, saying that the IOM opposes racial discrimination, adheres to multilateralism and supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Vitorino also said the IOM is willing to strengthen cooperation with China, implement the Global Compact for Migration, promote South-South cooperation and make joint efforts to realize the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

