China urges U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs: FM

Xinhua) 13:24, April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China urges the U.S. side to immediately stop issuing annual reports of Hong Kong and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and other internal affairs of China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to the Hong Kong Policy Act report issued by the U.S. State Department.

Mao said that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs which brook no foreign interference, adding that the report issued by the U.S. disregards facts, makes irresponsible remarks, and levels groundless accusations at the Chinese Central Government and the Hong Kong SAR government.

"China strongly deplores this and firmly rejects this," Mao said.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policy of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy has been implemented and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been fully protected in accordance with law, Mao said. "The Chinese government acts in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law and is firm in fully and faithfully implementing the policy of 'one country, two systems,'" she said.

China formulates and implements the legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and improves the electoral system of Hong Kong. This is fundamentally aimed to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of the policy of "one country, two systems," Mao said.

"The legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong targets a handful of criminals endangering our national security and protects the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people and foreign nationals in the SAR," she said.

The new electoral system is a good system as it is consistent with "one country, two systems" and suitable for Hong Kong's realities. It promotes Hong Kong's solidarity and harmony and demonstrates the true spirit of democracy, the spokesperson said.

"Since we implemented the legislation and improved the electoral system, Hong Kong's rule of law and business environment has been improving, and the city continues to rank among the best in the world in terms of rule of law," Mao said.

She added that foreign investors are more confident in Hong Kong, further consolidating the city's status as an international financial, trade and shipping hub. "These are all undeniable facts. There's more we can expect from Hong Kong in the future," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)