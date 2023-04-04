Sound, steady China-EU relations conducive to global stability: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The sound and steady development of relations between China and the European Union (EU) serves the common interests of both sides, and contributes to global peace and stability, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference when answering a query about China-EU relations and the upcoming China visit by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen from April 5 to 7.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Mao said that the sound and steady development of China-EU relations serves the common interests of both sides, and contributes to global peace and stability.

In the face of the destabilized international situation, emerging global security challenges and sluggish economic recovery, China and the EU should pursue mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, overcome distractions and difficulties, and focus on common ground and cooperation, said the spokesperson.

"Taking this visit as an opportunity, China is ready to work with the EU to further unlock the cooperation potential, jointly address global challenges and inject more stability and positive energy into the volatile world," she said.

