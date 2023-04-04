Over 400 Afghan families receive China-donated aid, UNICEF assistance

Afghans receive China-donated humanitarian aid in Herat province, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)

BAMYAN, Afghanistan, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities have distributed China-donated humanitarian aid and assistance provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to needy families in the country's central Bamyan province over the past week, an official said on Monday.

Each family received a bag of 50 kg rice and 50 kg wheat provided by China and a pocket of soap and a health kit assisted by UNICEF, said Provincial Director for Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Shakir Tahir, appreciating China and UNICEF for sending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan at a critical stage where a majority of Afghans are suffering from poverty.

The joint assistance of China and UNICEF has been distributed to 446 families in four districts, the official added.

Welcoming the humanitarian aid, a recipient Rajab Moahid told Xinhua, "We do thank both UNICEF and China for helping us in such a critical situation."

China has supported Afghanistan over the past year with COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents, and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the war-torn country.

