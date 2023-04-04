Macron's visit to boost China's ties with France, EU: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:01, April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China hopes to take French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China as an opportunity to boost ties with France and the European Union (EU), a spokesperson said on Monday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the comment at a regular news briefing in response to queries on Macron's state visit to China from April 5 to 7.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Macron to map out the future development of bilateral relations, deepen China-France and China-EU cooperation in various fields, and have an in-depth exchange of views on major international and regional hotspot issues, Mao said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji will meet with Macron, respectively, Mao said, adding that Macron will also visit Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province.

China and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries in the world. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-France relations have maintained sound development, enjoying effective strategic communication, fruitful practical cooperation, and sound communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, the spokesperson said.

China is ready to work with France to take this visit as an opportunity to produce new outcomes in the close and enduring comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, promote the sound development of China-EU relations and contribute to world peace, stability, and development, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)