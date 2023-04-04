Home>>
Artillery regiment holds live-fire training
(China Military Online) 11:25, April 04, 2023
Truck-mounted artillery attached to an army artillery regiment fires at the mock target during a live-fire field training exercise at the altitude of 5,000 meters on March 24, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)
