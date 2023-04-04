China renews yellow alert for severe convection weather

Xinhua) 09:00, April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Monday renewed a yellow alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, Anhui and Jiangsu, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Heavy rainfall will hit southern areas of the country, while some places will see up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

The center has asked relevant government departments to prepare for the heavy rain and recommended reducing outdoor activities.

Drivers should remain cautious, and the drainage systems in cities, farmland and fishponds should be properly checked, it said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

