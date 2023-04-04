What to expect from China International Consumer Products Expo

This photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows an exterior view of the venue of the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The third China International Consumer Products Expo will serve as a display and trading platform for global high-quality consumer goods and inject impetus into world economic recovery, said the commerce ministry on Monday.

The expo, to be held from April 10 to 15 in Haikou, the capital of the southern tropical province of Hainan, is part of the ministry's campaign to boost consumption this year, said Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping at a press conference.

With a larger exhibition area and more participating exhibitors and buyers, the expo is expected to optimize consumption supply and improve consumer confidence, introduce the business environment and cooperation opportunities of Hainan Free Trade Port, help advance high-standard opening-up, and share China's massive market opportunities with the world, said Sheng.

An overview of what to expect from this year's exhibition was offered at the press conference.

LARGER SCALE

The exhibition area of the expo will reach 120,000 square meters, an increase of 20 percent from last year's event.

The international exhibition section will reach 80,000 square meters.

Over 3,100 brands from 65 countries and regions will attend the expo, including 147 brands from Italy, the guest country of honor.

More than 300 brands will launch over 1,000 new products.

Over 100 events will be held, including forums, promotions, and matchmaking sessions, while over 60 reports, including those on consumer insights and consumption trends, will be released.

MORE EFFECTIVE

To match the exhibition with purchasing, the organizer has released the exhibitor list and collected buyers' needs in advance.

A negotiation area will be available at the exhibition site. Cross-border supply and demand matchmaking meetings, official reception parties, and promotion events on quality products from all over China will take place.

The expo has invited over 2,000 foreign buyers from 35 countries and regions.

More than 50,000 buyers and professional visitors will likely attend the expo. The buyers will come from over ten industries, including large-scale supermarkets, e-commerce, and duty-free.

They will be able to choose from a wide range of products, such as yachts, coffee makers, massage chairs, fruits, and wines, among others.

