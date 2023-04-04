FM urges relevant U.S. congressman not to undermine China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 08:01, April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Relevant U.S. congressman needs to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and avoid undermining the China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing in response to a query on a possible meeting between U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen during Tsai's stop in the United States.

Mao said there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. "As the Chinese side has repeatedly stressed, we strongly oppose any form of official interaction and contact between the U.S. side and Taiwan authorities," she added.

Relevant U.S. congressman needs to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, refrain from sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, and avoid undermining the China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Mao said.

"China will take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

