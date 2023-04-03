Chinese shares close higher Monday

Xinhua) 16:33, April 03, 2023

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.72 percent to 3,296.4 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.39 percent higher at 11,889.42 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.24 trillion yuan (about 180.92 billion U.S. dollars), up from 953.29 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to electronic information and media and entertainment led the gains, while stocks in sectors such as medical equipment and pesticides and fertilizers suffered the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.7 percent to close at 2,440.21 points Monday.

