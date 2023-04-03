Home>>
Chinese shares close higher Monday
(Xinhua) 16:33, April 03, 2023
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.72 percent to 3,296.4 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.39 percent higher at 11,889.42 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.24 trillion yuan (about 180.92 billion U.S. dollars), up from 953.29 billion yuan on the previous trading day.
Shares related to electronic information and media and entertainment led the gains, while stocks in sectors such as medical equipment and pesticides and fertilizers suffered the biggest losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.7 percent to close at 2,440.21 points Monday.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese shares close higher Monday
- Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday
- Chinese shares close lower
- Chinese shares plunge more than 3%
- Positive economic data lift Chinese shares
- Chinese shares open higher after central bank loosening
- Chinese shares close higher Monday
- Chinese shares close mixed Monday
- Chinese shares in biggest weekly drop since 2008
- Chinese shares close mixed Friday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.