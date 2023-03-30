Home>>
China stays committed to reform and opening up: premier
(Xinhua) 13:02, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday said that China will adhere to reform and opening up and innovation-driven development, no matter how the world will change.
In doing so, China will not only inject new impetus and vitality into the world economy, but also enable the world to share the opportunities and dividends from China's development, Li stressed.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young businesspeople expect more interaction with the world
- Xi Jinping on reform and opening up
- Premier Li meets delegates attending Understanding China Conference
- Technological advances bring sweeping changes to China's Inner Mongolia over past 40 years
- China issues commemorative coins to mark 40 years of reform, opening-up
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.