China stays committed to reform and opening up: premier

Xinhua) 13:02, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday said that China will adhere to reform and opening up and innovation-driven development, no matter how the world will change.

In doing so, China will not only inject new impetus and vitality into the world economy, but also enable the world to share the opportunities and dividends from China's development, Li stressed.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

