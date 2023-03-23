Opportunity for averting climate disaster slips away for U.S.: Baltimore Sun

Xinhua) 12:45, March 23, 2023

NEW YORK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Americans should spend enough time educating themselves on the latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, before it is too late to avert a climate disaster, said The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday.

It is another reminder of the old saw about how to boil a frog: If you drop it in boiling water, it will jump out to save itself. But stick it in a pot of lukewarm water and light a fire underneath, and the frog won't realize its disastrous circumstances until it's too late, said the report.

"For those who have not bothered to read about the IPCC report that came out on Monday, here's a quick summary: We are the frog. The earth is the pot. And we have about a decade left before the big catastrophe," it noted.

"Let's be clear: We're not here for the political finger-pointing. There simply isn't time for that. And if we did engage in it, we'd have to acknowledge that neither of the political parties is free from blame," said the report.

A lot of Republicans may be in science denial mode, but U.S. President Joe Biden's recent decision to approve the Willow Project in northern Alaska suggests insufficient concern about the additional 9.2 million metric tons of carbon that oil drilling project is anticipated to unleash annually upon the world, according to the report.

"Those new jobs must sure be important if they are worth dooming so many other human beings around the planet -- including many fellow Americans. But maybe that's just what the frogs who have noticed we're sitting in a hot pot are saying," it added.

