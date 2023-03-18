China seeks public opinion on draft regulations on derivatives

Xinhua) 13:41, March 18, 2023

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday issued a set of draft management regulations on the supervision of derivative transactions to solicit opinions on it from the public.

The draft, consisting of 52 articles in eight chapters, mainly covers general provisions, derivatives trading and settlement, prohibited trading behaviors, traders, derivatives operating institutions, derivatives market infrastructure, supervision, management and legal liabilities, as well as supplementary provisions.

The draft regulations were created to promote the healthy development of the derivatives market, support the business innovation of securities and futures operating institutions, and better serve the real economy and prevent and defuse financial risks, the commission said.

The commission will further modify and improve the regulations after considering the public opinions solicited.

