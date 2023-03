We Are China

Innovative Chinese products enliven trade fair in Indonesia

Xinhua) 11:04, March 17, 2023

People visit an exhibition booth during the China Trade Fair Indonesia 2023 at Jakarta International Expo in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The China Trade Fair Indonesia 2023 kicked off on Thursday, with more than 700 Chinese enterprises anticipating in the event.

The anticipants came from provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Shandong, Fujian and Jilin.

The event will last for three days.

