19th international women's fair held in Algeria

Xinhua) 10:18, March 08, 2023

People visit the 19th international women's fair in Algiers, Algeria, on March 7, 2023. The fair is held on March 2-8 to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua)

A visitor chats with exhibitors at the 19th international women's fair in Algiers, Algeria, on March 7, 2023. The fair is held on March 2-8 to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua)

