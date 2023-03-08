Home>>
19th international women's fair held in Algeria
(Xinhua) 10:18, March 08, 2023
People visit the 19th international women's fair in Algiers, Algeria, on March 7, 2023. The fair is held on March 2-8 to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua)
People visit the 19th international women's fair in Algiers, Algeria, on March 7, 2023. The fair is held on March 2-8 to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua)
A visitor chats with exhibitors at the 19th international women's fair in Algiers, Algeria, on March 7, 2023. The fair is held on March 2-8 to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua)
