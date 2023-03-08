Chinese women's federation extends festive greetings on Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 09:02, March 08, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation has conveyed its greetings and warm wishes to women both at home and abroad ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on Wednesday this year.

The greetings and wishes were sent to women's societies in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and among overseas Chinese, more than 170 foreign embassies in China, as well as over 1,500 local branches of international organizations and individuals.

The federation encouraged Chinese women to play their unique role in social life and family life, help build the country, promote civic morality and dare to pursue their dreams.

The federation said it hopes to enhance exchanges and deepen cooperation with women in the rest of the world to build an even better world.

