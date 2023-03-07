Chinese FM greets women before Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 14:19, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang extended greetings to women on Tuesday ahead of the International Women's Day that falls on Wednesday.

Qin conveyed his greetings at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.

