Chinese FM greets women before Int'l Women's Day
(Xinhua) 14:19, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang extended greetings to women on Tuesday ahead of the International Women's Day that falls on Wednesday.
Qin conveyed his greetings at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.
