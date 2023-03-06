Tulip show held in Los Angeles to celebrate upcoming Int'l Women's Day
People select tulips at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
People take selfies with tulip bouquets at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
People select tulips at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People pick tulips at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People pose for photos with tulip bouquets at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People pose for photos with tulip bouquets at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People take selfies with tulip bouquets at a tulip show in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Los Angeles, the United States, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
