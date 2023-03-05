Languages

Archive

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Home>>

China's epidemic response to be more targeted, effective in 2023

(Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's COVID-19 response will be more well-conceived, more targeted and more effective in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories