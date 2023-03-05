Home>>
China's epidemic response to be more targeted, effective in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's COVID-19 response will be more well-conceived, more targeted and more effective in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN chief issues global alert on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
- China faithfully enforcing new response measures to curb epidemic flare-ups
- Chinese authorities emphasize assistance to people facing unexpected financial hardships
- College students, civil servants assist anti-epidemic fight
- Science serves as bedrock of China's targeted epidemic control
- China's response to epidemic impressive, amazing: Australian hotel manager
- Macao's economy recovers with epidemic under control
- Wuhan's long psychological farewell to epidemic
- China's Ruili ramps up efforts to curb epidemic resurgence
- China’s unified anti-epidemic digital health code used over 40 bln person-times
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.