Sunday, March 05, 2023

China to keep personal income growth in step with economic growth: report

(Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will ensure that growth in personal income is generally in step with national economic growth this year, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Sunday. 

