China to keep personal income growth in step with economic growth: report
(Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will ensure that growth in personal income is generally in step with national economic growth this year, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Sunday.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
