Live: Opening Session of the 14th National People's Congress

CGTN) 08:56, March 05, 2023

The First Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People. As usual, the "Deputies' Corridor" interview is held before the start of the opening session, and some NPC deputies are scheduled to give the interview. The "Ministers' Corridor" interview is scheduled to be held after the opening session ends, and some ministers attending the session are scheduled to take part.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)