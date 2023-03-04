China sets up over 42,000 national standards

Xinhua) 13:18, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has established more than 42,000 national standards by the end of 2022, data from the State Administration for Market Regulation showed.

The country has made continuous efforts to improve its standardization system over the years.

By the end of 2022, more than 78,000 industry standards, more than 62,000 local standards, and over 2.6 million enterprise standards have been put on record in the country, the data showed.

China will align domestic standards for major consumer goods with international standards, develop quality classification standards for household appliances, furniture, and clothing, and promote the formulation of standards in the fields of cosmetics and sports equipment, according to the administration.

Efforts will also be made to facilitate the formulation of food quality standards for health care products and enhance their coordination with national food safety standards.

