Languages

Archive

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Home>>

People experience metaverse technology at Shougang Park in Beijing

(Ecns.cn) 14:25, February 28, 2023

People view exhibits during a metaverse exhibition at Shougang Park in Beijing, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories