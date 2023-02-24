Farmers benefit from tea industry in Pu'an County, SW China

Xinhua) 08:31, February 24, 2023

A worker processes tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2023. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker displays boxes of tea in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A worker loads boxes of tea to be exported to a vehicle in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

A farmer displays tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2023.

Farmers pick tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2023.

