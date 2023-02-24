Farmers benefit from tea industry in Pu'an County, SW China
A worker processes tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2023. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A worker displays boxes of tea in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2023. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A worker loads boxes of tea to be exported to a vehicle in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2023. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A farmer displays tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2023. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers pick tea leaves in Pu'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2023. As one of the major tea-producing counties in Guizhou, Pu'an County now has tea gardens with an area of 125,000 mu (about 8,333.3 hectares). Over 70,000 local farmers have benefited from the tea industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
