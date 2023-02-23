Carbon fiber company in NW China's Xining works hard to meet demand

Xinhua) 17:00, February 23, 2023

A staff member checks the operation of a production line at the production base of Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 22, 2023. The production lines of the company are running around the clock to meet its clients' demand, and some 80 percent of the annual production capacity of its first-phase facilities have already been booked so far. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

