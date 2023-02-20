Rare wild asses spotted near China-Mongolia border

Xinhua) 16:03, February 20, 2023

HOHHOT, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Patrollers have recently spotted a herd of Mongolian wild asses in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as heightened protection improves the environment for the rare mammals.

The eight asses were seen earlier this month in the Urad natural reserve near the China-Mongolia border, according to the forestry and grassland administration of Urad Back Banner.

It was the first time in several years a herd of Mongolian wild asses turned up in the reserve, the administration said.

"We have seen these wild asses coming out to graze every day, which was rare in the past. We watched and placed hay from a distance to not frighten them," said Batu, a local herdsman.

Su Jun, director of the administration, attributed the return of the herd to the continuous improvement of grassland ecology and the herdsmen's better awareness regarding protecting wildlife.

The forestry authority has set up fixed water and forage-feeding points in the reserve to prevent the wild asses from starving. Su said the staff is also increasing patrols and monitoring to guard against poaching.

The Mongolian wild ass features shorter ears and bigger hoofs than domestic asses. The species is under state protection in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)