Senior Chinese diplomat urges respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of all countries

Xinhua) 11:06, February 20, 2023

Representatives vote during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

The world should not veer off onto the wrong path of protectionism and decoupling, Wang said, noting that attempts to politicize, weaponize and draw ideological lines in the cooperation on trade, science and technology must be firmly resisted.

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- For a safer world, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Saturday.

Power politics and hegemony are a recipe for global instability and do the biggest damage to world peace, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said in a keynote speech at the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Interference in other countries' internal affairs, in whatever name, disregards and defies the basic norms governing international relations, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Any violation of the one-China principle on the Taiwan question, and any attempt to create "one China, one Taiwan" or "two Chinas," however framed, are a gross infringement on China's territorial integrity and pose real threats to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he warned.

The principle of sovereignty is a cornerstone of the contemporary international order, and all countries should abide by the principle in both words and deeds rather than apply it selectively or with double standards, Wang said.

Warplanes of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct operations during joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Wang Xinchao/Xinhua)

China will resolutely curb acts of separatism and interference to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

Wang noted that for a safer world, disputes should be peacefully resolved through dialogue and consultation.

Disagreements and frictions do exist between countries, yet handling them with pressuring, smear campaigns or unilateral sanctions is often counterproductive, and may even entail endless trouble, he said.

However complex the issue is, dialogue and consultation should not be abandoned; However intense the dispute is, a political resolution should be pursued; However difficult the situation is, peace should be given a chance, said the senior diplomat.

China follows a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security advocated by President Xi Jinping, and takes a responsible stand on international disputes based on the merits of each issue and plays a constructive role, Wang said.

On the Ukraine issue, China's position boils down to supporting and promoting peace talks, he said, adding that China will put forth its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.

This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2022 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

For a safer world, the purposes and principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter should be upheld, Wang noted.

The chaos and conflicts plaguing the world today occur because the purposes and principles of the charter have not been truly observed, he said.

Fanning ideological confrontation and forming exclusionary blocs harms international solidarity and hampers global cooperation, while hyping security threats and stoking tensions undercuts strategic mutual trust and elevates the risk of miscalculation, he explained.

Wang pointed out that the pressing need now is for all to put the larger interest embodied in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter above one's own lesser interest, and work together to oppose Cold War mentality and resist confrontation between blocs.

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2023 shows the headquarters building of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. A ceremony marking the completion of the China-aided Africa CDC headquarters project was held in the southern suburb of Addis Ababa on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

For a safer world, the key role of development must be harnessed, Wang stressed.

Noting that the world should not be a place where the rich stay rich while the poor remain poor, he called for stepped-up efforts to implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The legitimate right to development of all countries, especially developing countries, should be effectively protected, and assistance should be extended to underdeveloped regions to improve people's lives, revitalize the economy, address both symptoms and root causes, and remove the breeding ground for conflict, he said.

If security is to be firmly established and ensured, people in all countries should get to lead a better life, he added.

Some 150 senior officials, including over 40 heads of state and government, and leaders of international organizations joined this year's MSC to discuss pressing global security challenges and concerns.

