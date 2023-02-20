China to publish Global Security Initiative concept paper: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 11:03, February 20, 2023

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will publish a concept paper on its Global Security Initiative (GSI) soon, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday at the 59th Munich Security Conference.

The initiative was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year in response to mounting conflicts and security challenges in today's world.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the paper aims to lay out a more systematic approach and more practical measures to address global security challenges.

"We welcome your active participation," he said during his speech at the conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said President Xi had proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the GSI, which offered China's proposals and wisdom for advancing peace and development, the two main issues facing humanity.

As of now, more than 100 countries and many international organizations, including the United Nations, have expressed support for the two initiatives.

Nearly 70 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI, according to Wang.

Some 150 senior officials, including over 40 heads of state and government, and leaders of international organizations joined this year's MSC to discuss pressing global security challenges and concerns.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)