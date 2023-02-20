Humanity belongs to one community with shared future: senior Chinese diplomat

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Humanity belongs to one community with a shared future, and can overcome challenges when united and win victory with mutual trust, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Saturday at the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

In his keynote speech, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the three-year fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a simple truth, which was repeatedly stressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are members of one global village, and belong to one community with a shared future," Wang said, adding "We can overcome challenges when we stand together, and win victory when we trust each other."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control after three years, but the world is not yet safer, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Trust between major countries is lacking; geopolitical rifts are widening; unilateralism is rampant; the Cold War mentality is back, Wang noted, adding that new types of security threats from energy, food, climate, biology and artificial intelligence keep emerging.

At a critical juncture of history, human society must not repeat the old path of antagonism, division and confrontation, and must not fall into the trap of zero-sum game, wars and conflicts, he warned.

Making the world a safer place is the strong desire of all people, the common responsibility of all countries, and also the right direction for the progress and development of our times, he said.

This year's MSC opened on Friday and runs through Sunday, with the participation of some 150 senior officials, including over 40 heads of state and government, and leaders of international organizations to discuss pressing global security challenges and concerns.

