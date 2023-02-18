Home>>
18 migrants found dead in truck near Bulgarian capital
(Xinhua) 10:34, February 18, 2023
SOFIA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- At least 18 migrants were found dead in an abandoned truck near Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
According to initial information, the truck has illegally carried about 40 migrants, who were hidden in a place under some transported timber, the ministry said.
Currently, "18 of them have died" and some survivors have been transported to a hospital, the ministry said.
There was no information about a traffic accident with the truck. Some migrants said the truck drivers had escaped, the ministry added.
Investigation is underway, according to the authority.
