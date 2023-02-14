Britain's Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 11:36, February 14, 2023

File photo taken on June 2, 2022 shows Britain's Camilla (L) riding in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Britain's Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus," said a statement from the palace.

The palace said she had cancelled all her public engagements for this week.

Camilla, 75, had tested positive for the virus once early last year.

