China's nonferrous metal industry sees steady growth in 2022

Xinhua) 10:39, February 12, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's nonferrous metal industry saw a stable performance last year with growing production, profits, and revenues, said the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Last year, China produced over 67.74 million tonnes of 10 common types of nonferrous metals, up 4.3 percent from 2021, said the association.

The value-added output of major companies, each with an annual business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.95 million U.S. dollars), rose 5.2 percent last year.

Major companies recorded a combined revenue of nearly 8 trillion yuan last year, an increase of 10.5 percent year on year. Their total profits reached 331.5 billion yuan.

The association forecasts that the production of 10 common types of nonferrous metals will grow around 3.5 percent this year and the fixed-asset investment in the industry will see an increase of 5 to 10 percent.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)