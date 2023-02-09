Highlights of 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships
Mao Jiasi of China competes during the women's park open qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Li Yujuan of China competes during the women's park open qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Li Yujuan of China competes during the women's park open qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Zhang Hongfei of China competes during the women's park open qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Zhang Hongfei of China competes during the women's park open qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Shi Jiangmei of China competes during the women's park open qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
