Chinese New Year Parade brings festive atmosphere to San Francisco

The Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco kicked off on the evening of February 4, starting near Second and Market Streets and continuing through the city to Columbus Avenue, and ending at Chinatown.

The parade lasted more than three hours, with dozens of dancers and floats making their way along the more than 2 kilometers parade route while fireworks went off in the soggy streets. Dozens of floats from the San Francisco Bay Area and all over the U.S. participated in the parade. Hundreds of teams organized by government departments, commercial organizations, and civil society organizations, as well as tens of thousands of people braved the rain to join in the proceedings. More than 1 million people watched the event.

Zhang Jianmin (second from right) lights firecrackers with London Breed to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo/Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco)

"This is amazing, and this is one of the best parades that happens here," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Dragon and lion dances, martial arts, singing and dancing, marching bands, and other performances drew audiences and enhanced the Chinese New Year atmosphere.

Chinese Consul General in San Francisco, Zhang Jianmin, California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, San Francisco Mayor, London Breed and people from all walks of life sent Chinese New Year wishes to those present, wishing them happiness, health, and harmony in the Year of the Rabbit.

Zhang Jianmin said that the parade's success reflected the solidarity, cooperation, unity, and self-improvement of the Chinese community in San Francisco. Chinese Americans have continued to inherit and carry forward Chinese culture, promote prosperity and harmony in the community, and make significant contributions to local economic, social, and cultural development.

The annual San Francisco Chinese New Year parade dates back to the 1860s. It is the highlight of San Francisco's month-long Chinese New Year Festival activities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)