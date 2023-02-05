People celebrate Lantern Festival in Canberra, Australia
A man performs during an event in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 4, 2023. The event featuring traditional music, dance and lantern show was organized by the Australia China Friendship Society Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Branch.
The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
A child holding a lantern attends an event in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 4, 2023. The event featuring traditional music, dance and lantern show was organized by the Australia China Friendship Society Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Branch.
People look at a lantern during an event in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 4, 2023. The event featuring traditional music, dance and lantern show was organized by the Australia China Friendship Society Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Branch.
A child holds a lantern during an event in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 4, 2023. The event featuring traditional music, dance and lantern show was organized by the Australia China Friendship Society Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Branch.
