China CDC discloses data of infant diet survey

Xinhua) 10:17, February 03, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The average breastmilk intake for exclusively-breastfed infants aged zero to five months was 800.1 grams per day from 2019 to 2021 in China, according to a survey by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

The survey targets the breast milk intake of infants aged zero to five months and the dietary energy and nutrition intake of infants aged six to 23 months in China. It is the first time that the China CDC has released such data.

According to the survey, the average number of breastfeeding sessions over 24 hours was eight for exclusively-breastfed infants aged zero to five months.

The survey also shows a high level of protein and low levels of iron and zinc in complementary food for infants aged six to 23 months during the 2019-2021 period.

