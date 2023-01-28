China's Xinjiang receives over 4.7 mln visits during Spring Festival

January 28, 2023

URUMQI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received over 4.78 million visits during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 32.79 percent year on year, according to the regional culture and tourism department.

The tourism revenue generated during the seven-day holiday surpassed 3.55 billion yuan (around 523 million U.S. dollars), up 35.11 percent yearly, among which ice and snow tourism gained widespread popularity.

Ski resorts with "5S" grading in Xinjiang received 121,800 trips during the festival, an increase of 4.94 percent over last year, raking in around 19.96 million yuan, up 80.16 percent year-on-year.

Data from the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism shows about 308 million domestic trips were made in China during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 23.1 percent year on year.

