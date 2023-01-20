Pharmaceutical companies in Shenyang boost medicine supply

January 20, 2023

Workers are busy on the production line of medicines at the workshop of the Shenyang Dongling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Some pharmaceutical companies in Shenyang have optimized their work shifts to boost medicine supply.

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows packs of Vitamin C tablets at the workshop of Northeast Pharm in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Workers are busy on the production line of medicines at the workshop of the Shenyang Dongling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A worker packs medicines at the workshop of the Shenyang Dongling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Workers pack paracetamol tablets at the workshop of Northeast Pharm in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A worker packs paracetamol tablets at the workshop of Northeast Pharm in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A worker is busy on the production line of medicines at the workshop of the Shenyang Dongling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

