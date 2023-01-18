China gears up for 2023 military recruitment

Xinhua) 15:53, January 18, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China targets high-caliber soldiers for building a world-class military, according to a teleconference on conscription held in Beijing on Wednesday.

China will conduct two rounds of military recruitment in 2023, during which the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should be fully implemented, the meeting noted.

College students and graduates remain the focus of this year's work, and priority is given to students majoring in science and engineering, and those with skills needed for combat readiness.

Targeted-recruitment and pre-recruitment are encouraged, as well as enhanced information platform construction. Rules and regulations for clean enlistment shall be implemented strictly, said the meeting.

Recruitment for the first half of 2023 will last from Feb. 15 until March 31, while that for the second half of the year will run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30, according to the conference.

