Beijing unveils upgraded blockchain application

Xinhua) 10:25, January 17, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The upgraded version of the Beijing data directory blockchain, China's first megacity government blockchain infrastructure, has been live online since Jan. 1, supporting sharing of tens of billions of data uploaded by government and social organizations in the Chinese capital.

The upgraded version is based on ChainMaker, China's homegrown blockchain system. ChainMaker realized self-supporting from the basic architecture of the system to its core algorithm, which ensures a safe and orderly circulation of government and social data.

The developers of ChainMaker said that the response speed of its data query reaches a millisecond level. In terms of security, the framework, technical architecture, and core components of the upgraded version are all independently developed. Multiple security technologies are adopted to ensure system and data security.

According to the Beijing Big Data Center, the data directory blockchain is a vital part of a big-data action plan launched by the city and first went online in April 2019.

After operating for over three years, it integrates data directories from more than 80 government departments in Beijing, 16 districts, and more than ten social institutes. More than half a million data directories and 2,700 information systems are managed in real-time on the blockchain, supporting sharing of tens of billions of data in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)