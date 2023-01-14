COVID winters make long hospital waits new normal in U.S.: media

Xinhua) 09:53, January 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- As the United States enters its third full COVID winter, officials are warning that the permanence of the coronavirus in the disease landscape could mean brutal and long-lasting seasonal surges of cold-weather illnesses for years to come, said a report of The Washington Post.

It will result in hospitals struggling to care for non-COVID emergencies and unable to give patients timely, lifesaving treatments, said the report published on Wednesday.

Winter has traditionally been crunchtime for hospitals because of influenza and another seasonal pathogen, respiratory syncytial virus. Now SARS-CoV-2 has joined them to form an unholy trinity of pathogens that surge in the cold months, said the report.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said the American health-care system may not be able to withstand the continued viral onslaught, straining the system's ability to care for other serious illnesses, the repot said.

