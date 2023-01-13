China marks 80th anniversary of movement for military-civilian unity

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends a symposium to mark a movement initiated by the leadership of the CPC to boost military-government and military-civilian solidarity 80 years ago, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held Thursday in Beijing to mark a movement initiated by the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to boost military-government and military-civilian solidarity 80 years ago.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

He Weidong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the movement played an indispensable role at different stages of China's revolution, construction and reform.

The movement, which started in the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia border region 80 years ago, called for the army to support the government and cherish the people and for the government to support the army and give preferential treatment to the families of service personnel.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, stressed the need to enhance military-government and military-civilian solidarity in the new era and rally the strength of all civilians and service personnel around the Party, guided by the plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

He urged stronger support for military development and reform as well as for enhancing combat readiness, and the implementation of preferential policies for the families of service personnel.

He also called for the armed forces to actively participate in and support economic and social development and be ready to take up urgent, dangerous, and difficult tasks.

