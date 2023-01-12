China sees less wage default cases in 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorial organs across China handled 1,073 criminal cases of intentional wage defaults in the first 11 months of 2022, down 34.09 percent year on year, the country's top procuratorate said on Thursday.

A total of 1,136 individuals involved in these cases were dealt with from January to November 2022, down 33.49 percent from the same period in 2021, according to data released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

In recent years, the rising incidence of defaults on the wage of migrant workers has further reversed in China, thanks to intensified efforts in eradicating such problems and elevated awareness among workers to safeguard their rights, according to the SPP.

The SPP pledged strengthened punishment over wage default crimes to create a sound legal environment for the private sector.

