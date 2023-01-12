China's industrial economy sees steady growth in 2022

Xinhua) 09:30, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial economy posted overall steady growth in 2022, according to the country's national industry and information conference held on Wednesday.

The country's value-added industrial output of industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.95 million U.S. dollars) rose 3.6 percent year on year in 2022, the conference estimated.

The value-added industrial output of manufacturing climbed 3.1 percent year on year. Its share in GDP was expected to reach 28 percent, up 0.5 percentage points over 2021.

By the end of 2022, the country had over 70,000 specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products, and more than 2.3 million 5G base stations had been built.

The conference expected the country's telecom business volume to expand 8 percent year on year in 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)