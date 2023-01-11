Record fine for Melbourne Victory over A-League pitch invasion

Xinhua) 10:47, January 11, 2023

CANBERRA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Football Australia (FA) has announced a record fine for Melbourne Victory over December's violent A-League pitch invasion.

The governing body on Tuesday hit Victory with fines of 550,000 Australian dollars (379,602 U.S. dollars), including 450,000 AUD (310,583 USD) for fines and damages, for bringing the game into disrepute.

More than 100 Victory supporters stormed the pitch in the 22nd minute of Victory's derby game against crosstown rivals Melbourne City on December 17, forcing the match to be abandoned.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover suffered cuts to his face and a concussion after being struck by a bucket while referee Alex King and a camera operator were also hurt.

In addition to the record-breaking financial sanctions, the FA has ordered that seating behind the goals where the fans entered the pitch from be closed and that no away supporter sections be provided for Victory for the remainder of the A-League men's season.

The club will be subject to a 10-point deduction in the league for every case of "serious supporter misconduct" over the next three seasons.

"The sanctions we have issued against Melbourne Victory are the heaviest in the A-League era," FA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement.

"Those individuals that illegally entered the field of play, caused damage, and verbally and physically assaulted players and officials, crossed the line.

"The sanctions imposed on Melbourne Victory are a necessary step to ensure we create an environment where we place football first, and our community can enjoy matches."

The abandoned game will be resumed from the 22th minute mark in April with City leading 1-0.

Victory are currently 11th out of 12 teams on the A-League men's table, with City on top.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)