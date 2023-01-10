Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: World news

Fireworks are seen above Sydney Opera House to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2022. Fireworks are seen above Harbour bridge to celebrate the New Year in Sydney, on Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Then Britain's Prince Charles (center, in blue) and his wife Camilla (2nd R, front) celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Tiger at Chinatown in London, Britain, on Feb. 1, 2022. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the street view of Kiev, capital of Ukraine. Earlier on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

People bid goodbye to each other with a hug in Irpin, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. Russian armed forces declared a "silence regime" and opened humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities on March 9. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)

Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Paris, France, March 16, 2022. The price of petrol exceeded two euros (about 2.14 U.S. dollars) per liter in mid-March of 2022 in France, putting a severe strain on business and household budgets. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

U.S. President Joe Biden attends an event on fighting "ghost guns" crimes at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2022.

The Biden administration on April 11, 2022 announced new measures to curb the proliferation of "ghost guns" -- unserialized, privately-made firearms increasingly recovered at crime scenes. According to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States has lost more than 43,500 lives to gun violence in 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

This photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., the United States.

Throughout 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates seven times in a row, with a cumulative increase of 425 basis points.

The Fed's aggressive rate hikes have caused the exchange rates of many currencies to fall to historic lows, the imported inflationary pressure to increase sharply, the risk of debt default to rise, and the financial markets to swing wildly. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

This photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows the scene of French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron's rally after the presidential runoff in Paris, France.

French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the 2022 French presidential runoff with 58 percent of the votes, according to the preliminary exit poll released on April 24, 2022 by French television BFMTV. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Victory Day military parade is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Pedestrians walk in front of a Times Square news ticker in New York, the United States, on May 12, 2022. The United States reached a milestone on May 12, 2022 as its novel coronavirus death toll crossed 1 million, according to a statement by the White House early the day. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows a full moon in the sky over the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Athens, Greece. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende delivers a closing remark during the WEF Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 26, 2022. The annual meeting focused on four major challenges: geopolitical risks, pandemics, climate change, and global economic risks. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This aerial photo taken on June 2, 2022 shows Sakai photovoltaic power plant in Bimbo, near Bangui, in Central African Republic.

Sakai photovoltaic power plant, or Solar field called by locals, a Chinese aided project and built by China Energy Engineering Group Tianjin Electric Power Construction CO., Ltd (TEPC), has developed local society and economy while easing Bangui's lack of electricity. (Tianjin Electric Power Construction/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scene of the human smuggling case in San Antonio, Texas, the United States.

Fifty adults and three children died after the vehicle was found in San Antonio on June 27, 2022, which is believed to be the deadliest human smuggling case in modern U.S. history.

Most of the victims were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Chinese peacekeepers march at a medal parade ceremony in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, July 1, 2022. A total of 410 peacekeepers of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street after his statement in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. Boris Johnson resigned as British prime minister and the leader of the Conservative Party in a statement to the country on July 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A citizen mourns at the site where late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, Japan, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being fatally shot on July 8, 2022 by a gunman during a speech in the western city of Nara when campaigning for upper house election. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Migrants cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, the United States on July 25, 2022. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Fireworks are seen during the inauguration ceremony of the Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, Croatia, July 26, 2022. Croatia's Chinese-built Peljesac Bridge opened for transport in the village of Komarna, connecting the two parts of the country's coastline for the first time. (Xinhua/Li Xuejun)

A zebra is seen next to a fence as a freight train runs on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway track in Kenya, on July 28, 2022. The Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) celebrated its fifth anniversary of safe operation in 2022. In order to reduce the impact on the environment, a series of measures have been taken during the design and construction of the railway. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A woman mourns at the Peace Memorial Park to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 2022. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of its western city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Palestinian people inspect a damaged vehicle after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on Aug. 7, 2022. The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Aug. 5, 2022 have killed at least 43 Palestinians and caused severe damage to the infrastructure in the enclave, said Gazan authorities on Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A child presents flowers to portraits of "comfort women" in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2022. "Comfort women" refer to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II. The day of Aug. 14 is the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women." (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows a view of Cijara reservoir in Extremadura, Spain. Spain suffered from rounds of heat waves in 2022. Lack of rain left water volumes in its reservoirs at less than 40 percent of their storage capacities. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A boy stands in the ruins caused by U.S. air strikes in Sangin district of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, Aug. 23, 2022. Almost one year has passed since U.S.-led coalition forces ran away from Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021, but the whammy of war and U.S. sanctions, among others, have left the unsettled country with a horrific legacy. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the China-funded Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant project can provide modern sewerage service to about five million people in Dhaka. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows the production line of COVID-19 vaccine under the Butantan Institute in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since June 2020, Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac has carried out cooperation with the Butantan Institute to conduct a number of clinical studies, the most important of which is the Phase III clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Butantan Institute/Handout via Xinhua)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (at the podium and on the screens) speaks at the first plenary of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 13, 2022.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Sept. 13, 2022 and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for solidarity among member states to address common challenges. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Chinese soldiers salute to coffins containing remains of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2022.

South Korea on Sept. 16, 2022 returned to China the remains and belongings of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War. The ninth repatriation ceremony was held at the Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

The cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels on a road near the Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.

Britain held a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, the country's longest-reigning monarch, at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 attended by a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Egyptian students pose for photos at a sub-venue of the event titled "Talk with Taikonauts" in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, talked from space with the youth from eight African countries on Sept. 6, 2022 via video link, sharing their experience in the Shenzhou-14 mission. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

A woman holding a child in her arms is seen in a drought-affected village in the town of Laisamis, Marsabit County, Kenya, Aug. 26, 2022. The number of drought-hit people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia without reliable access to safe water jumped from 9.5 million in February, 2022 to 16.2 million in July, 2022, according to UNICEF. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

