China's forex reserves expand in December 2022

Xinhua) 13:20, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.1277 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of December 2022, up 0.33 percent from a month earlier, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Saturday.

