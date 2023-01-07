Home>>
China's forex reserves expand in December 2022
(Xinhua) 13:20, January 07, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.1277 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of December 2022, up 0.33 percent from a month earlier, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Saturday.
