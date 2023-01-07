State councilor stresses enhancing firefighting, rescue capabilities

Xinhua) 09:48, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Friday urged efforts to improve the capabilities of fire and rescue teams to better safeguard people's lives and property.

Wang made the remarks when attending the opening ceremony of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.

The establishment of the administration is of great significance to the improvement of China's overall emergency response capacity, Wang said.

He urged efforts to build the fire and rescue teams into iron teams with strict discipline and a commitment to public interests.

